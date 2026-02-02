Counter-drone batteries to be provided to Poland by Kongsberg and PGZ

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and consortium partner Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa have signed a contract with Poland’s Armaments Agency to deliver counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities under the SAN CUAS program, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement is valued at about NOK 16 billion for Kongsberg and includes delivery of 18 C-UAS batteries, the statement reads. The company says the batteries will combine multiple effectors, including 35 mm, 30 mm, and 12.7 mm guns, as well as missiles and interceptor drones. Kongsberg adds that Advanced Protection Systems, a PGZ subcontractor, will provide a command and control (C2) architecture intended to connect sensors and effectors and integrate the system with Poland’s national air defense.

The company says the solution is based on its PROTECTOR family of weapon systems, including the Medium Caliber Turret 30 (MCT30) and remote weapon stations. For the SAN CUAS configuration, Kongsberg states the primary weapon will be 70 mm guided missiles, with additional sensor and effector integration planned across subsystems and vehicles, according to the statement.