Counter-UAS, AI-driven platforms debut from Nearthlab

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Nearthlab XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Autonomous aerial platform provider Nearthlab is showcasing its latest counter-UAS [uncrewed aerial system] technology at at this week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show.

The Seoul, Korea-based company reports that the highlight of its demos revolve around a high-speed kinetic interceptor UAS that uses advanced autopilot algorithms to calculate and track precise target trajectories, thereby neutralizing Group 1 and 2 aerial threats with precise accuracy.

Additionally, Nearthlab will present at the show its "AiDEN" autonomous UAS designed to operate in diverse contexts, including including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; emergency response; and infrastructure inspections.

Nearthlab asserts that its aerial solutions, including the counter-UAS drone and AiDEN, are manufactured in accordance with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA); strict adherence to NDAA standards ensures that the company’s UASs meet the rigorous federal requirements necessary for immediate deployment in U.S. military and industrial settings.