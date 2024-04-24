Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS, AI-driven platforms debut from Nearthlab

News

April 24, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Nearthlab

XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Autonomous aerial platform provider Nearthlab is showcasing its latest counter-UAS [uncrewed aerial system] technology at  at this week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show. 

The Seoul, Korea-based company reports that the highlight of its demos revolve around a high-speed kinetic interceptor UAS that uses advanced autopilot algorithms to calculate and track precise target trajectories, thereby neutralizing Group 1 and 2 aerial threats with precise accuracy. 

Additionally, Nearthlab will present at the show its "AiDEN" autonomous UAS designed to operate in diverse contexts, including including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; emergency response; and infrastructure inspections.

Nearthlab asserts that its aerial solutions, including the counter-UAS drone and AiDEN, are manufactured in accordance with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA); strict adherence to NDAA standards ensures that the company’s UASs meet the rigorous federal requirements necessary for immediate deployment in U.S. military and industrial settings. 

Featured Companies

Nearthlab

Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms