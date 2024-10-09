Counter-UAS interceptors to be provided to U.S. Department of Defense by Anduril

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Anduril

WASHINGTON, D.C. Anduril Industries won a $249.98 million contract to deliver over 500 Roadrunner-M systems and additional Pulsar electronic warfare capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense, the company announced in a statement.

The contract is intended to bolster air defense by addressing the rising threat of uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attacks against U.S. forces, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2024 and continue through 2025, the statement reads. Anduril’s Roadrunner, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) interceptor, is designed to neutralize larger UAS threats, while the Pulsar family of electronic warfare systems will provide complementary countermeasures, the company says.

Both systems have been operational in various regions, and this contract is expected to deploy them to areas where U.S. forces face heightened UAS threats, according to the statement.