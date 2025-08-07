Uncrewed systems for military to reach $47 billion by 2032, survey predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Indago 4 UAS: Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. The size of the military drone or UAS [uncrewed aerial system] market is projected to reach $47 billion by 2032, driven largely by increasing military spending and the growing procurement of military drones by defense forces, according to a market survey by MarketNewsUpdates.

One of the survey's sources, a report from Fortune Business Insights, stated: "The military drone market size was valued at $14.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $16.07 billion in 2024 to $47.16 billion by 2032, exhibiting a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.15% during the forecast period.

"North America dominated the military drone market with a market share of 36.1% in 2023. Moreover, the military drone market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $10.71 billion by 2030, driven by an increasing R&D investment by industry players such as Sikorsky, Boeing, among other regional players."

Another source, the Commercial Drone Alliance, stated that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) proposed action to normalize beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations in the National Airspace System is poised to unlock transformative scaled drone applications across key sectors such as agriculture, energy, public safety, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and logistics.

For additional information, visit http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/.

Featured Companies MarketNewsUpdate