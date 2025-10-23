Counter-UAS missile selected for U.S. Army long-range defense program

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AV

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. AeroVironment won a $95.9 million contract to deliver its Freedom Eagle (FE-1) kinetic counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) missile as part of the U.S. Army’s Long-Range Kinetic Interceptor (LRKI) program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the award through the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center’s Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium, AeroVironment will produce and deliver FE-1 to support the Army’s Next-Generation C-UAS Missile initiative, the statement reads.

According to the company, FE-1 is designed to engage Group 2 and 3 uncrewed aerial systems and offers residual capability against smaller UAS and crewed aircraft. The missile incorporates a dual-thrust solid rocket motor and features extended range and rapid launch capability, the company says.

AeroVironment reports that FE-1 has completed a series of development tests, including controlled test vehicle launches and warhead evaluations. The company adds that it is partnering with Applied Systems Engineering to advance manufacturing and integration efforts for the system.