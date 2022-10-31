Counter-UAS services for U.S. Army to be provided by Liteye

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Liteye

CENTENNIAL, Colorado. The U.S. Army's Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office has chosen a partnership between Liteye Systems and SAIC to provide counter-UAS services and hardware, Liteye announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, the services provided will allow the Army to "detect, identify, track, and defeat adversarial UASs," the statement reads.

The project involves Liteye's SHIELD system, which consists of a radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) optics, and radio frequency (RF) detection, takeover, and defeat capabilities.

The system will be offered under a counter-UAS as a service (CaaS) model, where the company owns and maintains the equipment and the Army pays to use it.

"In response to the proliferation of small unmanned aerial vehicles (sUAS) coupled with the threats to service members and critical infrastructure, the Department of Defense (DoD), in partnership with industry, is looking to acquire C-UAS via a CaaS model," the statement reads.