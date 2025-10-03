Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS system deployed across Denmark by Terma

News

October 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Terma

LYSTRUP, Denmark. Terma announced the deployment of an integrated counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) solution across multiple strategic sites in Denmark to protect critical infrastructure and military facilities, the company announced in a statement.

The system integrates SCANTER radars with electro-optical and infrared cameras, both fixed and taskable, as well as AI-enabled models, the statement reads. Data from these sensors is fused into Terma’s situational awareness platform to create a single operational picture across domains, according to the company.

The solution is designed to detect and track small, low radar cross-section drones in complex environments and support operators in managing large numbers of simultaneous targets. It also stores sensor data for forensic analysis to improve resilience over time, the company says.

Terma states that the deployment builds on its cooperation with Danish defense authorities and NATO partners and is part of broader efforts to strengthen national resilience against drone activity near airports, military sites, and critical infrastructure.

