Counter-UAS tech to be delivered to Qatar under DoD FMS agreement

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy SRC, Inc.

Syracuse, N.Y. Defense research and development company SRC announced that it agreed to deliver a suite of its advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) technologies to international buyers as a part of a $1 billion foreign military sales (FMS) agreement between the U.S. government and the state of Qatar.

The SRC news release states that this deal marks the first international sale of the U.S. Army’s fixed site/low, slow, small unmanned aircraft system integrated defeat system (LIDS), which are intended to detect, track, identify, and defeat UASs.

Under the terms of the U.S. government's agreement, SRC is tasked with delivering mission-critical technologies that enable detection and robust electronic warfare (EW) capabilities that provide layered defense at fixed-site locations and provide real-time situational awareness and threat response. The inclusion of LIDS, say SRC officials, underscores the urgency with which nations are addressing the rising threat of unmanned systems to critical infrastructure and defense operations.

The company calls LIDS a modular "system of systems" that enables the swift integration of emerging sensors and effectors for both fixed and mobile configurations, ensuring the system can adapt to evolving threats and remain effective across future mission sets.