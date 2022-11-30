Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS tests demonstrate lower-cost capabilities, BAE Systems reports

November 30, 2022

HUDSON, N.H. BAE Systems completed additional ground-to-air test firings to demonstrate the feasibility of 70-mm rockets guided by APKWS [advanced precision kill weapon system] guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UASs), reporting going "five for five" against the UASs in its test shots. 

During the recent demonstration in Arizona, five APKWS-guided counter-UAS rockets fired from a containerized weapons system destroyed all targets, including fast-moving UASs. 

According to the BAE Systems announcement, the 70-mm rockets combine standard motors and warheads with APKWS guidance kits and proximity/point-detonation fuzes to destroy Class-2 UASs while remaining lower in cost. 

APKWS-guided rockets can be aimed against a variety of soft and armored stationary and moving targets and are able to be fired by many different platforms -- jets, helicopters, trucks, boats, and weapons stations -- while stowed guidance kits protect seeker optics from adjacent rocket fire, unlike nose-mounted seeker optics. 

