DragonFire laser system development to be installed on Royal Navy ships

April 15, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via MBDA

LONDON, United Kingdom. The UK Ministry of Defence has announced plans to fast-track the development of the DragonFire laser weapon system for installation on Royal Navy ships, MBDA announced in a statement.

Led by MBDA, with partners Leonardo UK and QinetiQ, the program will transition from a demonstration phase to an operational capability, the company says. This will include further live firings and the manufacturing and installation of the systems onto Royal Navy platforms.

DragonFire is a laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) developed to boost accuracy and reduce reliance on costly traditional ammunition. Earlier this year, DragonFire conducted the UK's first high-power laser firing against aerial targets at the MOD’s Hebrides Range. This line-of-sight weapon is designed to engage visible targets from long distances.

MBDA contributes to DragonFire with its experience in weapon system manufacturing, Leonardo brings advanced laser technology and targeting capabilities, and QinetiQ offers its unique high-energy laser development expertise within the UK, according to the statement.

