Iron Beam laser air defense system completes development, set for IDF delivery

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rafael

TEL AVIV, Israel. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel’s Ministry of Defense completed development of the Iron Beam high-power laser air defense system following a series of tests in southern Israel, the company announced in a statement.

The trials, conducted with the Israeli Air Force and supported by Elbit Systems, were intended to demonstrate the system’s ability to intercept rockets, mortars, uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and aircraft across a range of operational scenarios, the statement reads. The testing marked the final step before the first units are delivered to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for operational deployment by the end of the year, according to the company.

Iron Beam is designed as a ground-based system to complement existing layered defenses that include Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow. The company says the system uses a high-power laser with adaptive optics technology to provide precise targeting and rapid neutralization of aerial threats.

Operational prototypes of tactical laser systems have already been used in combat, intercepting dozens of targets during the current conflict, the statement adds. Rafael says Iron Beam’s deployment will extend Israel’s layered air defense architecture with directed-energy capability.