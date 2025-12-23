Kongsberg buys strike and counter-drone missile development company

Military Embedded Systems

December 23, 2025

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace signed an agreement to acquire 90% of Zone 5 Technologies LLC, a California-based missile developer focused on long-range strike and counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) interceptors, with the transaction value undisclosed, the company announced in a statement.

Zone 5 will operate as an independent subsidiary after closing, while its management team retains a minority ownership stake, the statement reads. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the company says.

Kongsberg says the acquisition is intended to add development and high-volume production capacity for missile effectors that can complement its air defense and strike missile portfolio. Zone 5 has been selected or down-selected in U.S. programs including the U.S. Air Force’s Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) and Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM), and has supported U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) flight testing tied to counter-drone efforts, according to the statement.

Zone 5 is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, and was founded in 2011, the company says.

