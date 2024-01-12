New air defense system tested in Israel

Military Embedded Systems

January 12, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Rafael

TEL AVIV, Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with Rafael, conducted a test for the SPYDER air defense system in its latest configuration, All in One, Rafael announced in a statement.

The recent test was focused on intercepting an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) in a complex operational scenario, the company says.

Several military forces use the SPYDER system for air defense against a range of airborne threats, including missiles, UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and tactical ballistic missiles (TBMs) -- the new All in One configuration is designed to integrate a radar, electro-optical launcher, control and command system, and PYTHON and Derby interceptors on a single platform, the statement reads. This setup is intended to offer optimal air defense for point or area defense, functioning either as part of a SPYDER battery or independently with minimal operator input, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

RAFAEL

Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW
