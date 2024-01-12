New air defense system tested in Israel

New air defense system tested in IsraelNews
January 12, 2024
TEL AVIV, Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with Rafael, conducted a test for the SPYDER air defense system in its latest configuration, All in One, Rafael announced in a statement.
The recent test was focused on intercepting an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) in a complex operational scenario, the company says.
Several military forces use the SPYDER system for air defense against a range of airborne threats, including missiles, UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and tactical ballistic missiles (TBMs) -- the new All in One configuration is designed to integrate a radar, electro-optical launcher, control and command system, and PYTHON and Derby interceptors on a single platform, the statement reads. This setup is intended to offer optimal air defense for point or area defense, functioning either as part of a SPYDER battery or independently with minimal operator input, the statement adds.