Operational support for U.S. Army drones to be provided by CACI

News

July 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a five-year task order valued at up to $414 million to provide uncrewed systems expertise and support to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, the company announced in a statement.

This task order, known as the Global Operational Support task order, aims to enhance the U.S. Army’s rapid response capabilities to both current and emerging threats, the statement reads. CACI will deliver assessments of available technology and evaluate countermeasure effectiveness in response to national, tactical, and operational requirements, the company states.

CACI will also provide technical subject matter expertise and training to the U.S. Army and joint force, as well as conduct research and analysis of technological trends to develop mitigation strategies, supporting force protection efforts and increasing the overall survivability of the force, the statement adds.

CACI

1100 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22201
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
