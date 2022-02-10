Sawtooth C-UAS mesh network demonstrated at U.S. Army's DiDEX 3

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Black Sage photo.

BOISE, Idaho. Black Sage's Sawtooth Mesh Network counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capability was demonstrated in an urban environment at the U.S. Army's DiDEX 3 event. The capability integrates C-UAS sensors and effectors deployed at numerous locations into a unified mesh network.

According to the company, Black Sage's DefenseOS threat management software platform and Sawtooth modular hardware platform are the cornerstones upon which the Sawtooth Mesh Network has been developed.

The company's open architecture software and hardware platforms are intended to deliver an automated, end-to-end C-UAS system, including artificial intelligence (AI); automated target recognition and threat evaluation; intelligence, surveillance, and reconaissance (ISR) functionality; and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors.

Officials claim that a key element of the demonstration was Black Sage's data fusion capability. Instead of a Common Operating Picture (COP) showing detections and tracks in relation to multiple sensor locations, Black Sage's Sawtooth Mesh Network fuses data from all sensor locations and presents detections and tracks in relation to a single location selected by the operator.