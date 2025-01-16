UAS detect-and-defeat capability added to T7 robot, L3Harris reports

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy L3Harris Technologies MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies reports that it successfully demonstrated a new uncrewed aerial system (UAS) detect-and-defeat capability for its T7 robot system during the U.S. Army's Vanguard 24 capstone experiment.

During the exercise -- which was held during fall of 2024 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona -- L3Harris integrated a counter-small UAS onto a T7 robot to demonstrate remote UAS detection and defeat; the test also was a trial of the ability to remotely sense, monitor, and decode other signals of interest using the L3Harris Individual CORVUS Node, an electronic warfare (EW) system designed to help the warfighter perform multiple EW and cyber roles while in the field.

“This demonstration proves it is possible to expand the future roadmap of the multimission T7 platform,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “Using readily available technologies through the T7 network is a powerful example of our commitment to help customers dominate future mission scenarios, from counter-small UAS to spectrum sensing and beyond."