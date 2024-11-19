Military Embedded Systems

Aerosonde drone to support three additional U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ships

November 19, 2024

Image via Textron

HUNT VALLEY, Maryland. Textron Systems won a task order worth up to $47 million from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide contractor-owned/contractor-operated (COCO) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) services for three additional Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), the company announced in a statement.

This contract expands UAS support for the Aerosonde system to 10 U.S. Navy ships, following an earlier agreement in 2023, the statement reads. The Aerosonde UAS, which provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, previously conducted its first operational mission aboard the LCS-28 USS Savannah in late 2023.

According to the company, the Aerosonde UAS offers multi-mission capability, integrating vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and fixed-wing configurations to support a variety of mission payloads. The system has accumulated over 700,000 flight hours across more than 10 years of operations.

Textron Systems will deliver the Aerosonde UAS and personnel to provide extended ISR services for the newly assigned LCSs deploying to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet area of operations, the statement adds. These services include mission overwatch and payload management to enhance the operational capabilities of the supported ships.

