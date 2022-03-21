Blue sUAS 2.0 program manager Capt. Shelby Ochs, USMC, to keynote Unmanned Systems Virtual Conference April 12

Story

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. Capt. Shelby Ochs, USMC, co-program manager of Blue sUAS 2.0 project for the Defense Innovation Unit, will keynote the Unmanned Systems Virtual Conference, being held April 12 at 11 am Est. Dawn M.K. Zoldi (Colonel, USAF, Retired), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC and named one of the 2021 Top 50 Women in UAS by LinkedIn, will host the keynote session.

Register here.

The Blue UAS effort is a holistic and continuous approach that will rapidly vet and scale commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology for the Department of Defense (DoD). This program consists of 5 lines of effort that curate, maintain, and improve a robust roster of policy approved commercial UAS which suit the diverse needs of DoD users. The Blue UAS program is built with the intention of being the most efficient method UAS government validation available for commercial systems.

Dawn M.K. Zoldi (Colonel, USAF, Retired), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC

The lineup of Unmanned Systems Virtual Summit speakers also includes experts on applying MOSA strategies, ISR sensor systems, AI, sense & avoid technology, radar, electronic warfare, signal processing, avionics safety certification, and more.

Hosted by Military Embedded Systems, the Unmanned Systems Virtual Conference covers how Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and safety certification strategies are being applied to unmanned systems and how these designs leverage embedded electronics technology like artificial intelligence, signal processing, multicore solutions, and deterministic software.

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems is the event host. Other speakers include experts from AFuzion, Crystal Group, Elma Electronic, Pentek, now part of Mercury, RTI, and Sagetech Avionics. Wind River is overall event sponsor

For more information, click here.