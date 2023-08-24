Drones to be supplied to U.S. Defense Logistics Agency by Teal Drones

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Red Cat

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat Holdings' subsidiary, Teal Drones, has received a second purchase order from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for the delivery of an additional 172 units of its Teal 2 drone, along with spare parts and training, the company announced in a statement.

This new order doubles the initial $2.6 million order placed on behalf of the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, bringing the total contract value to $5.2 million. The drone will be tasked with defending Air Force bases and installations, the statement reads.

The drone is able to provide high-resolution thermal imaging for surveillance and reconnaissance, according to the company. The Teal 2 drones also have multi-vehicle control and artificial intelligence capabilities, the company adds.