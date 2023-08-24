Military Embedded Systems

Drones to be supplied to U.S. Defense Logistics Agency by Teal Drones

News

August 24, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Drones to be supplied to U.S. Defense Logistics Agency by Teal Drones
Photo courtesy Red Cat

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat Holdings' subsidiary, Teal Drones, has received a second purchase order from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for the delivery of an additional 172 units of its Teal 2 drone, along with spare parts and training, the company announced in a statement.

This new order doubles the initial $2.6 million order placed on behalf of the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, bringing the total contract value to $5.2 million. The drone will be tasked with defending Air Force bases and installations, the statement reads.

The drone is able to provide high-resolution thermal imaging for surveillance and reconnaissance, according to the company. The Teal 2 drones also have multi-vehicle control and artificial intelligence capabilities, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Red Cat

Teal Drones

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber