Military Embedded Systems

First MQ-4C Triton UAS for Australia takes shape

News

December 17, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

First MQ-4C Triton UAS for Australia takes shape
Australia’s first MQ-4C Triton fuselage is lowered onto the unique one-piece wing. Northrop Grumman image.

SYMONSTON, Australia. Northrop Grumman recently realized an important milestone in its production of Australia’s first MQ-4C Triton high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial system (UAS), when the Triton team mounted the fuselage onto the aircraft's single-piece wing. 

Once completed and delivered to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the UAS will demonstrate Australia's commitment to the cooperative program that exists between the Royal Australian Air Force and the U.S. Navy, stated Rho Cauley-Bruner, Triton program manager, Northrop Grumman.

Australia’s first Triton aircraft is set to be delivered around the same time that the U.S. Navy expects to achieve initial operating capability with its own multi-intelligence Tritons; the identical capabilities will enable the RAAF and U.S. Navy to share data and maintain a unified autonomous intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and targeting capability over some of the world’s most critical maritime regions.

The Australian Triton is scheduled to commence flying in Australian skies in 2024.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

Australian Defence Force

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Jamco America Announces Extensive Testing Service Capabilities for Entire Product Design Cycle
More Avionics
Unmanned
Australia’s first MQ-4C Triton fuselage is lowered onto the unique one-piece wing. Northrop Grumman image.
News
First MQ-4C Triton UAS for Australia takes shape
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Meggitt.
News
Radome market to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, study projects
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic: SAIC
News
Simulation technology from SAIC will help U.S. Air Force assess next-gen weapons systems
More Cyber