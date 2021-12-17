First MQ-4C Triton UAS for Australia takes shape

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Australia’s first MQ-4C Triton fuselage is lowered onto the unique one-piece wing. Northrop Grumman image.

SYMONSTON, Australia. Northrop Grumman recently realized an important milestone in its production of Australia’s first MQ-4C Triton high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial system (UAS), when the Triton team mounted the fuselage onto the aircraft's single-piece wing.

Once completed and delivered to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the UAS will demonstrate Australia's commitment to the cooperative program that exists between the Royal Australian Air Force and the U.S. Navy, stated Rho Cauley-Bruner, Triton program manager, Northrop Grumman.

Australia’s first Triton aircraft is set to be delivered around the same time that the U.S. Navy expects to achieve initial operating capability with its own multi-intelligence Tritons; the identical capabilities will enable the RAAF and U.S. Navy to share data and maintain a unified autonomous intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and targeting capability over some of the world’s most critical maritime regions.

The Australian Triton is scheduled to commence flying in Australian skies in 2024.