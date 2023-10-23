Military Embedded Systems

Flat panel arrays for GA-ASI drone radar to be supplied by Huneed Technologies

News

October 23, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Flat panel arrays for GA-ASI drone radar to be supplied by Huneed Technologies

SAN DIEGO, California. Huneed Technologies will produce a flat panel array for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI)'s Lynx and Eagle-Eye multi-mode radar systems, as per a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX), General Atomics announced in a statement.

The Lynx radar is used in various models of GA-ASI’s uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), such as the MQ-9A Reaper and MQ-20 Avenger, whereas the Eagle-Eye is utilized in the MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (ER) and 25M models. The Korean company’s flat panel array technology will become a part of a new common radar antenna subsystem for GA-ASI’s radar products, GA-ASI says.

This MOU is the latest in an ongoing partnership between Huneed and GA-ASI, which has seen previous collaborations including a 2022 contract where Huneed supplied Circuit Card Assemblies for GA-ASI’s UAS line, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics - Displays
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Unmanned
