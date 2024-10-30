Military Embedded Systems

Haivision Releases Free Video Player for Real-Time ISR Streams

Product

October 30, 2024

Image courtesy Haivision

MONTREAL. Haivision -- a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions -- today announced the general availability of Haivision Play ISR, a free and easily available desktop video player designed specifically for defense and ISR [intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance] professionals.  

Haivision Play ISR prioritizes low-latency playback of live video with KLV metadata. It enables users to see events unfolding in real-time with metadata providing more awareness than just video alone. The geospatial information contained within KLV-formatted MISB/STANAG metadata provides the crucial context needed for a more complete understanding of mission-critical situations.  

Combined with market-leading solutions such as the Makito video encoder and Kraken video processing platform, Play ISR completes Haivision’s end-to-end ISR ecosystem by providing customers with a suite of products that support each critical step along ISR video workflows – from contribution from the field of operation, to distribution to command and control centers, and visualization for real-time analysis and decision-making.   

Available for download as an application for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, Haivision Play ISR features a user-friendly interface suitable for all users.   

