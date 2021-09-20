Military Embedded Systems

Indoor unmanned reconnaissance system delivered to USSOCOM

News

September 20, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Robotican photo.

OMER, Israel. Robotican, company specializing in autonomous robotics, announced that it has delivered its first indoor unmanned aerial system (UAS) to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for operational evaluation.

According to the company, the Gallo is an unmanned reconnaissance system that is designed to enable rapid, live situational-awareness and forward observation in confined spaces, such subterranean environments or inside buildings.

Officials claim that the Gallo is the first hybrid unmanned platform that has both land robot and aerial drone capabilities. Combining these two disciplines is intended to provide an effective tool for a diverse variety of indoor operations.

The Gallo's MESH communication aims to enable the simultaneous operation of three Gallo's from the same control unit, relaying communication in indoor, communication-denied environments. The Gallo is designed to be suitable for military missions, as well as for search-and-rescue missions in locations of risk. 

 

Featured Companies

Robotican

8d Building
Omer, 8496500
Website
+972-8-6609234
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Northrop Grumman photo.
News
Open standards-based SIGINT sensor in development for USAF
More Radar/EW
Comms
Patria photo.
News
Night vision sensors in development for CV9030 infantry fighting vehicles
More Comms