Indoor unmanned reconnaissance system delivered to USSOCOM

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Robotican photo. OMER, Israel. Robotican, company specializing in autonomous robotics, announced that it has delivered its first indoor unmanned aerial system (UAS) to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for operational evaluation.

According to the company, the Gallo is an unmanned reconnaissance system that is designed to enable rapid, live situational-awareness and forward observation in confined spaces, such subterranean environments or inside buildings.

Officials claim that the Gallo is the first hybrid unmanned platform that has both land robot and aerial drone capabilities. Combining these two disciplines is intended to provide an effective tool for a diverse variety of indoor operations.

The Gallo's MESH communication aims to enable the simultaneous operation of three Gallo's from the same control unit, relaying communication in indoor, communication-denied environments. The Gallo is designed to be suitable for military missions, as well as for search-and-rescue missions in locations of risk.