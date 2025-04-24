Military Embedded Systems

ISR, tactical systems business acquired by Lockheed Martin

April 24, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Amentum

BETHESDA, Maryland. Lockheed Martin will acquire the Rapid Solutions business of Amentum in a move aimed at expanding the company’s capabilities in airborne and space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), tactical systems, and advanced communications, the company announced in a statement.

Rapid Solutions specializes in multi-domain defense technologies, including electronically steered arrays and mission systems for ISR applications. The acquisition is expected to complement Lockheed Martin’s existing production and integration capabilities, the statement reads.

Once the transaction is finalized, the Rapid Solutions team will be integrated into Lockheed Martin’s Space business area, where it will contribute to ongoing national security initiatives. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Lockheed Martin states that the acquisition supports its broader strategy of delivering integrated defense technologies across multiple domains and reinforces its role within the defense industrial base.

