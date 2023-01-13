Military Embedded Systems

Micro-UAS for UK army to be provided by Elbit Systems

January 13, 2023

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. Elbit Systems UK has won a contract to provide micro-drones to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) for delivery to specialist army units by mid-2023, the company announced in a statement.

Elbit Systems will provide its Magni-X micro-uncrewed aerial system (micro-UAS), a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) quadcopter platform that can carry payloads such as electro-optical and infrared gimballed cameras for long-range reconnaissance, the statement reads.

The drone ways two kilograms and can be used in a "swarming" capability for soldiers on the ground, the company says, noting that it is backpack-portable.

The contract was awarded by the MOD's Defence Equipment & Support's Future Capability Group as part of the British Army's Human Machine Teaming Framework, the statement adds.

