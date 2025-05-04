Real-time video solutions to be displayed at SOF Week by Haivision

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Haivision

MONTREAL, Canada. Haivision will exhibit its suite of real-time video networking and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) products during SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, the company announced in a statement.

The company’s showcase will include an end-to-end ISR video workflow using Haivision’s Makito X4 Rugged and Makito X1 Rugged video encoders, the Kraken transcoder, and the Play ISR video player to provide secure streaming of full-motion video, the statement reads.

Haivision also plans to demonstrate an integration with Shield AI’s object detection technology by pairing Kraken with the Sentient Tracker, a tool that applies AI for ISR object recognition, according to the company.

Additional offerings will include the Haivision Media Platform, which is listed on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL), to support secure IPTV and live video distribution across multiple sites, the company says.

Haivision will also highlight its Command 360 video wall system designed to support situational awareness in command-and-control environments and expeditionary deployments, the statement adds.