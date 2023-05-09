SOF Week Day 2 keynotes: Amb. Kennedy & DoD Asst. Secretary Maier

SOF Week Day 2 keynotes: Amb. Kennedy & DoD Asst. Secretary MaierNews
May 09, 2023
SOF WEEK 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. The SOF Week 2023 Wednesday keynote sessions will feature Christopher Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict - U.S. Department of Defense and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Australia, will provide keynote remarks virtually.
Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Richard Lamb, Advisory Council Member, Global SOF Foundation, current Honorary Sergeant Major of the Special Forces Regiment, will deliver the welcome remarks Wednesday morning.
