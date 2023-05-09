Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week Day 2 keynotes: Amb. Kennedy & DoD Asst. Secretary Maier

News

May 09, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. The SOF Week 2023 Wednesday keynote sessions will feature Christopher Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict - U.S. Department of Defense and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Australia, will provide keynote remarks virtually.

Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Richard Lamb, Advisory Council Member, Global SOF Foundation, current Honorary Sergeant Major of the Special Forces Regiment, will deliver the welcome remarks Wednesday morning.

For more agenda information, click here.

For more SOF Week 2023 coverage, visit www.militaryembedded.com/SOFWEEK.

Featured Companies

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
