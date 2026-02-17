Time-sensitive networking from TTTECH to upgrade U.S. Army ISR aircraft

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. TTTECH North America will provide Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology for the U.S. Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) program, the company announced in a statement.

HADES is intended to install mission systems on U.S. government-furnished Bombardier Global 6500 business jets as the Army retires parts of its turboprop ISR fleet, the statement reads. TTTECH says it will supply a 10 Gigabit TSN network platform, including switches and endpoints aligned with the IEEE 802.1DP TSN aerospace profile, along with network scheduling, configuration tools, and software.

The company says its Deterministic Ethernet portfolio supports standard Ethernet, ARINC 664 Part 7, TSN, and Time-Triggered Ethernet (TTEthernet), with safety-certification targets up to DO-178 Design Assurance Level A (DAL A). TTTECH says the TSN components will be integrated into three-unit VPX (3U-VPX) nodal access units (NAUs) and TSN switch line replaceable units (LRUs) provided by North Atlantic Industries that are compliant with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. The statement adds that the Army also selected DDC-I’s Deos real-time operating system (RTOS), which the company says is DAL A certified and Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) conformant.