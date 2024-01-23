Military Embedded Systems

UAE surveillance system to be supported by Saab

News

January 23, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UAE surveillance system to be supported by Saab
Image courtesy Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab won a contract with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence for in-service support for the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, the company announced in a statement.

The three-year, $190 million contract lasts until 2026 and includes maintenance, logistics support, and training services. GlobalEye is a multi-domain AEW&C platform that is equipped with a combination of active and passive sensors, and it is used in the long-range detection and identification of aerial, maritime, and terrestrial objects, the statement reads.

The system is intended to improve the situational awareness for air forces, armies, and navies by providing real-time intelligence, thus facilitating early threat detection, the statement continues. It is mounted on a Bombardier Global 6000/6500 long-range business jet.

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms