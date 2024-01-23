UAE surveillance system to be supported by Saab

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab won a contract with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence for in-service support for the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, the company announced in a statement.

The three-year, $190 million contract lasts until 2026 and includes maintenance, logistics support, and training services. GlobalEye is a multi-domain AEW&C platform that is equipped with a combination of active and passive sensors, and it is used in the long-range detection and identification of aerial, maritime, and terrestrial objects, the statement reads.

The system is intended to improve the situational awareness for air forces, armies, and navies by providing real-time intelligence, thus facilitating early threat detection, the statement continues. It is mounted on a Bombardier Global 6000/6500 long-range business jet.