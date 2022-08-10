U.S. Army C5ISR prototyping and integration contract won by QinetiQ

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy of QinetiQ WALTHAM, Massachusetts. QinetiQ US has won an Army prototyping and integration contract worth $45 million, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, QinetiQ will continue to support the Army's DEVCOM C5ISR Center Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility (PIF) with technical programmatic services for system development, fabrication, sensor, and system integration. This includes prototyping multi-function sensor suites, and technology assessment efforts, the statement reads.

The $45 million figure is a ceiling value of the task order, with a one-year base period of performance, and four one-year options.