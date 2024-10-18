Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy autonomous system support to be provided by Leidos

October 18, 2024

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos won a $248 million contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC) to provide design and engineering services for unmanned and autonomous systems for the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which spans five years, will involve support for maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems. Leidos will focus on developing multi-sensor, unmanned underwater vehicles and other unmanned platforms, as well as providing research, prototyping, and testing for ISR capabilities, the statement reads.

This contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract vehicle.

