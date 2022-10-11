Military Embedded Systems

VTOL platform advanced by Sierra Nevada Corp. at AUSA 2022

News

October 11, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Voly-50 UAV image: Sierra Nevada Corp.

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C.  Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) announced at this week's AUSA trade show its acquisition of the assets and intellectual property related to the Voly-50 and Voly-T series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which had been produced previously by Volansi.

According to the SNC announcement, the Voly-50 and Voly-T series of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAVs offer open architecture; sensor integration; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities that are aimed at use in multi-domain operations. Using the Voly-50 series design as the foundation, SNC’s VTOL offering has a small operational footprint and can easily operate in difficult terrain and contested spaces for tactical resupply missions; it can also handle heavy payloads and is equipped with a turnkey ISR system. 

SNC also leverages the expertise of its subsidiary, Kutta Technologies Inc., to add safety-critical unmanned systems software, enabling the redundancy and durability required to complete even the toughest DOD missions by ensuring DO-178 compliance and adherence to interoperability standards.

 

Featured Companies

Sierra Nevada Corporation

