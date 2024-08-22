Anti-submarine mines to be provided to U.S. Navy by General Dynamics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

TAUNTON, Massachusetts. General Dynamics Mission Systems won a $20.7 million modification to a previously awarded contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver Hammerhead Encapsulated Effector systems, the company announced in a statement.

The Hammerhead system, a moored anti-submarine mine, is capable of neutralizing threats to the fleet, the statement reads. The contract modification is structured as a cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement, with work scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

General Dynamics Mission Systems will carry out the work in Taunton, Massachusetts.