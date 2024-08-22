Military Embedded Systems

Anti-submarine mines to be provided to U.S. Navy by General Dynamics

News

August 22, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Anti-submarine mines to be provided to U.S. Navy by General Dynamics

TAUNTON, Massachusetts. General Dynamics Mission Systems won a $20.7 million modification to a previously awarded contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver Hammerhead Encapsulated Effector systems, the company announced in a statement.

The Hammerhead system, a moored anti-submarine mine, is capable of neutralizing threats to the fleet, the statement reads. The contract modification is structured as a cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement, with work scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

General Dynamics Mission Systems will carry out the work in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Mission Systems

12450 Fair Lakes Circle
Fairfax, VA
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Image via Bombardier
News
Global 6500 aircraft delivered to U.S. Army for HADES program

November 26, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Questions about: SR-72 aircraft, 6G NGAD fighter plane, and B-21 Stealth Bomber

November 26, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber