Autonomous systems for Belgian, Dutch navies to get operational tests

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ECA Group image.

LA GARDE, France. Sea trials of prototype vehicles will take place in the next three months to test the new functionalities of the Exail/ECA Group A18-M autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Prototypes of the company's Launch & Recovery Systems (LARS) and the Inspector 125 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) are currently undergoing sea trials to test all required functionalities and make any necessary improvements.

According to reporting from the company, as part of the Operational Testing & Evaluation (OT&E) Programe of the Royal Netherlands navy, Exail has provided a number of tools -- including the AUVs with platform launch and recovery cage. The OT&E program enables preparation and testing of new operational doctrines for the seaborne drones as early as possible in the predelivery phase. The Royal Netherlands navy will evaluate the performance of the tools, the operation of the LARS, and the associated UMISOFT software suite.