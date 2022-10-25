Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous systems for Belgian, Dutch navies to get operational tests

News

October 25, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous systems for Belgian, Dutch navies to get operational tests
ECA Group image.

LA GARDE, France. Sea trials of prototype vehicles will take place in the next three months to test the new functionalities of the Exail/ECA Group A18-M autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Prototypes of the company's Launch & Recovery Systems (LARS) and the Inspector 125 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) are currently undergoing sea trials to test all required functionalities and make any necessary improvements. 

According to reporting from the company, as part of the Operational Testing & Evaluation (OT&E) Programe of the Royal Netherlands navy, Exail has provided a number of tools -- including the AUVs with platform launch and recovery cage. The OT&E program enables preparation and testing of new operational doctrines for the seaborne drones as early as possible in the predelivery phase. The Royal Netherlands navy will evaluate the performance of the tools, the operation of the LARS, and the associated UMISOFT software suite. 

Featured Companies

Exail ECA Group

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image: Curtiss-Wright
News
MOSA-based NAS device from Curtiss-Wright chosen for use on UUV

October 25, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
General Micro Systems CEO and Chief Architect Ben Sharfi
Press Release
GMS wins 3 Best of Show Awards at AUSA 2022

October 24, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Logo: DARPA
News
Cybersecurity program from DARPA seeks to use AI to counter threats

October 24, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Story
Network-centric performance: a key to mission-critical effectiveness

October 25, 2022
More Comms