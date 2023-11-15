Drone with EW payloads flies in European exercise

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment flew its JUMP 20 Group 3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with electronic warfare (EW) Payloads during the Arcane Thunder 23 (AT23) operational exercise in Europe recently, the company announced in a statement.

The event, part of the U.S. Army's Project Convergence – Europe, aimed to evaluate the Army's modernization efforts across multiple domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace, the statement reads.

During the exercise, JUMP 20 UAS was equipped with various imaging and EW payloads for the exercise near Ustka, Poland. It featured an open system architecture, allowing for rapid adaptation to different radio frequencies, and key technologies included an advanced imaging system for day and night surveillance and a high-performance wideband radio receiver for passive radio frequency surveys and real-time signal geolocation, the company says.