Drones can neutralize threats without human control using new tech by Palantir, Shield AI

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Palantir and Shield AI are collaborating on a new effort to use the latter’s Hivemind technology to allow drones and other uncrewed systems to autonomously detect and respond to threats without human control, while also allowing operators to oversee missions in real-time and manage multiple vehicles from a single platform, according to a Shield AI executive.

Alex Burtness, director of product management at Shield AI, said the Hivemind system enables uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) to perform tasks such as threat detection, targeting, and mission adaptation without manual input.

"We can pass the data directly back to where it matters rather than passing it through three intermediaries," Burtness said.

By automating threat identification and response, the goal is to reduce the burden on human operators while increasing mission success rates and operational safety, particularly in contested or hostile areas, a Shield AI statement announced; the integration also allows for seamless multivehicle coordination, enabling fleets of UASs to operate autonomously across contested environments.

Palantir’s interface provides operators with command and control, situational awareness, and data-driven decision-making, Burtness said.

"It allows them to see the big picture," he said.