Joint Strike Missiles to be delivered to U.S. Air Force by Kongsberg

January 27, 2025

Image via Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace won a $70 million firm-fixed-price modification to an existing contract for the Joint Strike Missile (JSM), bringing the total contract value to $208 million, the U.S. Department of Defense announced in a statement.

Work on the project will take place in Kongsberg, Norway, with an expected completion date in 2027, the statement reads.

The Joint Strike Missile, designed for precision strike capabilities, was first contracted to Kongsberg by the U.S. Air Force in an Undefinitized Contract Action (UCA) in June 2024, according to the company. This latest modification expands the scope of the missile delivery.

