Military Embedded Systems

Mantis i45 N multi-sensor imaging payload unveiled by AeroVironment

News

November 17, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

AeroVironment photo.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. AeroVironment, Inc. introduced the Mantis i45 N, a multi-sensor nighttime imaging payload compatible with Puma 2 AE, Puma 3 AE, and Puma LE small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Lightweight and compact, officials claim that the new Mantis i45 N will be joining AeroVironment’s Mantis product line of micro-gimbals that are designed to deliver high-quality video and imagery downlink to UAS operators.

According to the company, Mantis i45 N is a dual-axis, gyro-stabilized, multi-sensor nighttime imaging payload designed for maximum visibility during low-light or nighttime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

The imaging system features improved long-wave infrared (LWIR) thermal cameras designed to allow operators to capture high-resolution video at extended range. Engineered for both night and low-light performance, the new imaging system also includes an upgraded five-megapixel monochrome low-light camera sensor and high-powered laser illuminator. 

 

Mantis i45 N multi-sensor imaging payload unveiled by AeroVironment
