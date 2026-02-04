Military Embedded Systems

Missile production expansion agreements signed by Raytheon, DoD

News

February 04, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon entered into five framework agreements with the U.S. military aimed at expanding production capacity and accelerating deliveries for Tomahawk cruise missiles, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) weapons, Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB and Block IIA interceptors, and Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) missiles, the company announced in a statement.

The agreements run for up to seven years and set production goals that include increasing annual output of Tomahawk to more than 1,000 units, AMRAAM to at least 1,900 units, and SM-6 to more than 500 units, the statement reads. The company also says it plans to increase production of SM-3 Block IIA and accelerate production of SM-3 Block IB under the same framework.

Raytheon says work associated with the agreements will take place at facilities in Tucson, Arizona; Huntsville, Alabama; and Andover, Massachusetts. RTX described the agreements as supporting a collaborative funding approach intended to align long-term investments with expected demand, the statement adds.

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
