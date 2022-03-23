Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9B RPA equipped with V-tail from GKN Aerospace

News

March 23, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

General Atomics photo.

POWAY, Calif. The first V-tail from GKN Aerospace has been received by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and installed onto an MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA).

SkyGuardian is the baseline RPA of the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Protector RG Mk1. The first of the advanced composite V-tails was shipped from the GKN Aerospace facility in Cowes, England to GA-ASI in Poway, California and fitted onto an MQ-9B RPA, which will ultimately be delivered to the RAF as a Protector RPA.

According to officials, GA-ASI and GKN Aerospace have partnered in the past, first as part of the MQ-9A program and now with the MQ-9B. The GKN Aerospace V-tails are now a standard component of MQ-9B SkyGuardian and the maritime variant, SeaGuardian.

Today, GKN Aerospace manufactures a range of products for the Predator suite of aircraft, including fuel bladders, V-tails, and the lightweight landing gear system manufactured in the Netherlands.

 

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Avionics
HENSOLDT photo.
News
Data analysis software by HENSOLDT to equip Eurofighter
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Octavo Systems photo.
News
SiP devices unveiled based on AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC architecture
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Library of Congress photo.
News
DoD warfighter network plan leveraging AI, predictive analytics released
More A.I.
Comms
BAE Systems image.
News
ACV-R variant in development for USMC with BAE Systems
More Comms