Multi-payload UGV dubbed ROOK introduced by Elbit Systems and Roboteam

November 16, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Multi-payload UGV dubbed ROOK introduced by Elbit Systems and Roboteam
HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems and Roboteam have announced the launch of ROOK, a multi-payload military 6x6 unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) that features unique design and a built-in autonomy suite offering a combination of greater capacity, improved manuverability, and on-field agility.

According to officials, the ROOK UGV was developed based on the operational experience accumulated through fielding of the 4x4 PROBOT UGV systems in several countries including the U.S., France, Israel, and the UK.  

The ROOK was designed as a robotic UGV platform in compliance with applicable military standards and a built-in TORCH-X Robotic and Autonomous (RAS) application is intended to provide ROOK with full autonomy and the capability to navigate rough terrain.

ROOK is designed to carry up to 2,645 pounds of payloads while maintaining manuverability and transferability. Officials claim that full compliance with the UGV Interoperability Profile (IOP) turns ROOK into a multi-payload platform intended to provide users with plug-and-play payload integration.

 

