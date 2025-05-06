Military Embedded Systems

One-way attack drone swarm has been used on the battlefield, AeroVironment CEO says

News

May 06, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via AeroVironment

TAMPA, Florida. A one-way attack drone swarm capability developed by AeroVironment has been used on the battlefield, the company's CEO revealed during a media briefing at SOF Week 2025 on Tuesday.

AeroVironment describes Red Dragon as a "fully autonomous capable, software-defined, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) designed for one-way attack missions in high-threat, GPS-denied and communications-degraded environments." It is a small drone that can be launched in swarms while carrying a payload on a one-way journey toward a target. The company says it can cover distances of up to 200 kilometers and carry up to 10 kilograms. The drone has a wingspan of just under 12 feet and a length of 6.6 feet. About four or five can be launched per minute.

Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer at AeroVironment, told reporters that the system has been "battle tested" with "hundreds, close to 1,000 different flights." While declining to specify where or against which adversary the system has been deployed, company officials claimed that Red Dragon has been tested "against the most relevant current, heaviest jamming environment you can imagine" in "real world" operational deployments.

The drone features anti-jamming capabilities, with multiple navigation systems to function in environments where GPS is unavailable or compromised, officials claim. The navigation system integrates data from disparate sensors, air speed sensors, laser range finders, and optical flow from the cameras. The drone is designed for simplicity and mass production, with the company saying that there are fewer than 150 unique components to ease manufacturing and sourcing challenges.

"The idea here is to build these in and deliver them by the tens of thousands," Nawabi said. "That's why it's designed for cost, designed for simplicity, designed for ease of operations."

Featured Companies

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Leslie Babich Director SOFWERX and Glen Cullen Program Manager, SOF AT&L USSOCOM (MES Staff photo)
News
SOFWERX continues to expand, assist with technology transitions

May 05, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Current (left) and future (right) JENNY solutions. Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira
News
Fuel-cell solution promises to solve power issues for dismounted operations

May 06, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Melissa Johnson, acquisition executive for U.S. Special Operations Command, speaks to attendees of SOF Week 2025 during her keynote address on Tuesday. (MES staff photo)
News
Data storage a key challenge for USSOCOM, acquisition chief says

May 06, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Sponsored Story
Avon Protection Showcases Tactical Respirator at SOF Week 2025 (video)

May 06, 2025

More Comms