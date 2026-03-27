Portable mine countermeasures system launched by Thales

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

PARIS, France. Thales launched Expeditionary PathMaster, a portable mine countermeasures system designed to let naval forces carry out full missions from shore, small boats, mine hunting ships, or other platforms, the company announced in a statement.

The system is built around an expeditionary portable operations centre and is based on technology developed for the French Navy, the statement reads. Thales says the system supports both crewed and uncrewed assets and can also connect with third-party systems, including autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and conventional mine hunters.

Thales says it has already demonstrated the system with the Lithuanian Navy, using the portable operations centre to integrate outside assets during an expeditionary mine warfare scenario. The company also states that related autonomous and cyber-secure drone systems are already in service with the French Navy and the U.K. Royal Navy, and that Singapore has selected the capability as well.

According to the statement, the company’s Mi-Map sonar analysis application uses artificial intelligence to process sonar data at up to four times the speed of conventional tools, while the M-Cube mission management system manages multiple sonar analysis sessions and tracks detected objects in real time.