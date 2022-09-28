Precision strike missile contract for U.S. Army won by Lockheed Martin

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Lockheed Martin DALLAS, Texas. Lockheed Martin has won a $158 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce early operational capability (EOC) Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), the second production contract received to date for the program, the company announced in a statement.

The contract follows a manufacturing readiness assessment milestone visit with the Army, which is one step toward fielding, the statement adds. The first contract was awarded last September, and a full-rate production decision is expected in 2025.

The missile will undergo flight tests in 2023. Its most recent flight was at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California last year.

The missile is intended to replace the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a surface-to-surface missile that was also produced by Lockheed Martin. Last year, the United States announced that Australia would be a partner in the program, and the United Kingdom also intends to field the missile in the coming years.