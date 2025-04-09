Military Embedded Systems

Short-takeoff UAS collaboration announced between GA-ASI, Hanwha Aerospace

News

April 09, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) signed a collaboration agreement with South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace to jointly develop and manufacture uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) for international defense markets, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement follows a 2024 demonstration in which a GA-ASI MQ-1C Gray Eagle Short Takeoff and Landing (GE STOL) UAS launched from the South Korean Navy amphibious assault ship ROKS Dokdo while underway, the statement reads. According to the company, the flight validated the UAS’s ability to operate from various ship types without the need for launch or recovery equipment.

Hanwha Aerospace intends to invest over 300 billion KRW (approximately $203.5 million) to expand facilities and support GE STOL development, including UAS engine production and domestic supply chain partnerships, the company says.

GE STOL—previously referred to as Mojave—is a medium-altitude, long-endurance aircraft capable of launching from ships, roads, and other short or unimproved surfaces, the company says.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Software support, payload integration for Navy MCM USV to be provided by Textron

April 09, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Teledyne FLIR
News
Sensor suite upgrade underway for Army’s NBCRV Stryker vehicles

April 09, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Cerebras
News
AI- and HPC-ready platform gets DARPA nod

April 03, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber