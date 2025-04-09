Short-takeoff UAS collaboration announced between GA-ASI, Hanwha Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) signed a collaboration agreement with South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace to jointly develop and manufacture uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) for international defense markets, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement follows a 2024 demonstration in which a GA-ASI MQ-1C Gray Eagle Short Takeoff and Landing (GE STOL) UAS launched from the South Korean Navy amphibious assault ship ROKS Dokdo while underway, the statement reads. According to the company, the flight validated the UAS’s ability to operate from various ship types without the need for launch or recovery equipment.

Hanwha Aerospace intends to invest over 300 billion KRW (approximately $203.5 million) to expand facilities and support GE STOL development, including UAS engine production and domestic supply chain partnerships, the company says.

GE STOL—previously referred to as Mojave—is a medium-altitude, long-endurance aircraft capable of launching from ships, roads, and other short or unimproved surfaces, the company says.