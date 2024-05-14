Military Embedded Systems

Supersonic strike missile to be developed by 3 companies

News

May 14, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg, Diehl Defence, and MBDA Deutschland have entered an agreement to develop the Supersonic Strike Missile (3SM Tyrfing) aimed at enhancing long-range strike capabilities for Norway and Germany, the companies announced in a joint statement.

Announced initially by the Norwegian government in November 2023, the collaboration is meant to develop a missile for the Norwegian and German defense initially but it could include allied forces in the future, the statement reads.

The development team will work with the defense forces and national research organizations of Norway and Germany to create a maneuverable, long-distance missile capable of addressing modern surface threats, the statement reads.

