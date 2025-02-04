Switchblade loitering munition systems to be delivered to U.S. Army by AeroVironment

Switchblade loitering munition systems to be delivered to U.S. Army by AeroVironmentNews
February 04, 2025
ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a $288 million delivery order for its Switchblade loitering munition systems under the U.S. Army’s Directed Requirement (DR) for Lethal Unmanned Systems (LUS), the company announced in a statement.
This is the third order awarded to AeroVironment under a multi-year contract with a ceiling value of $990 million, which was established last August. The total value of orders placed over the past year now stands at $471.3 million, the statement reads.
Switchblade is designed to support multi-domain operations with extended loitering endurance and high-precision optics, the company says, adding that the system enables operators to conduct reconnaissance and strike missions with increased flexibility in the field.
