Switchblade loitering munition systems to be delivered to U.S. Army by AeroVironment

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a $288 million delivery order for its Switchblade loitering munition systems under the U.S. Army’s Directed Requirement (DR) for Lethal Unmanned Systems (LUS), the company announced in a statement.

This is the third order awarded to AeroVironment under a multi-year contract with a ceiling value of $990 million, which was established last August. The total value of orders placed over the past year now stands at $471.3 million, the statement reads.

Switchblade is designed to support multi-domain operations with extended loitering endurance and high-precision optics, the company says, adding that the system enables operators to conduct reconnaissance and strike missions with increased flexibility in the field.