UAS line from PABLO AIR highlighted at XPONENTIAL show

News

April 23, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Graphic courtesy PABLO AIR

XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. PABLO AIR, a maker of autonomous swarm control systems for uncrewed vehicles, unveiled its line of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) at this week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show. 

The South Korea-based company is showing its "PabloX" brand of UASs, including the pyro drone PabloX F40, the PabloX A10 maritime drone, and the compact LED drone called PabloX L20, which is making its global debut at the trade show.

PABLO AIR will also present its innovative urban air mobility (UAM) traffic-management platform it calls UrbanLink and will showcase both its long-range delivery eVTOL aircraft BlueBird and short-range drone PA-H3, both of which are aimed at demonstrating expertise in drone delivery and defense technology.

XPONENTIAL showgoers can visit PABLO AIR at Booth #4337.

