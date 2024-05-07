Military Embedded Systems

UAS loitering munition system from AeroVironment chosen for DoD autonomy drive

News

May 07, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UAS loitering munition system from AeroVironment chosen for DoD autonomy drive
Image courtesy AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Va. Uncrewed aerial system (UAS) manufacturer AeroVironment (AV) reports that its Switchblade 600 loitering munition system has been selected for Tranche 1 of the first iteration of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Replicator initiative, the U.S. government's drive to field thousands of autonomous systems across multiple warfighting domains.

The AV Switchblade 600 -- a soldier-portable, extended-range loitering munition system equipped with an anti-armor warhead for engaging larger/hardened targets at greater distances -- leverages advanced sensors and precision flight control via tube launch and is able to fly, track, and engage non-line-of-sight targets. The AV Switchblade 600 also, says the company, has a wave-off and recommit capability that enables operators to abort the mission and re-engage as the situation evolves.

 

