Uncrewed surface vessel from L3Harris and Qatari shipbuilder debuts at DIMDEX

News

April 10, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies is collaborating with Qatari shipbuilder Performance Marine to showcase their first autonomous uncrewed surface vehicle (USV), called Suhail, during the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX).

According to the announcement from L3Harris, the Suhail USV -- custom designed and locally manufactured by Performance Marine -- is a 39-foot USV that integrates L3Harris’ ASView control system technology, an open architecture software with artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) embedded into it that enables unmanned or remote operations from ashore or sea-based control stations to execute preplanned missions or autonomously adapt to dynamic conditions.

Performance Marine specializes in customized boats and has built high-speed interceptors for Qatar's special forces troops. 

